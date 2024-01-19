Federal Interagency Military Spouse Career Expo - Online

Military Spouses: One Amazing Event!

DS Logon is REQUIRED To access MySECO: https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/getting-started

Mark your calendars and register for this FREE virtual, one-day event — the second annual expo created to

connect military spouses with federal career opportunities.

Federal government employment can be an excellent option for military spouses, offering flexibility and portability. If you want to work in the federal sector, attend the 2024 Federal Interagency Military Spouse Career Expo. The United States Department of Agriculture Military Spouse Association and the Defense Department Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program will host this virtual event.

The event will take place on January 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST and aims to encourage military spouses to pursue careers in the federal government by removing barriers to employment. The virtual expo will feature sessions from leading experts on the federal hiring process, followed by networking opportunities with 21 federal departments and agencies that are confirmed to be looking for military spouses to hire.

Event Details:

11:00 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. EST : Join sessions with

leading experts on the federal hiring process.

: Join sessions with leading experts on the federal hiring process. 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST: Join a Career Expo

that includes networking sessions with

Join a Career Expo that includes networking sessions with 20+ federal agencies — ready to hire talented

military spouses like you!



Register today! Get a speaker schedule, see participating agencies, and sign up at https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/events/live/federal-interagency-military-spouse-career-expo