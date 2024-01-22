Disaster Preparedness for Caregivers Webinar

In partnership with the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers (RCI), FEMA will host a webinar on preparing caregivers, their support networks, and their care recipients for disasters from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

By identifying their care recipient’s needs and how they may change during a disaster, caregivers can tailor a plan to address them when disaster strikes.

During this webinar, FEMA and RCI will provide caregivers with key considerations and essential steps to engage their networks and develop this plan. This webinar will include discussions with caregivers and emergency management professionals that will inform emergency management professionals on how to support caregiver’s needs before, during, and after a disaster.

This webinar is designed for caregivers, state, local, tribal and territorial partners, non-governmental organizations, the private sector and other entities involved in emergency management functions.