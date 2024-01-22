Resiliency Workshop for Children in Caregiving Homes: Communication Skills - Online
This resiliency workshop aims to build resilience, coping skills, and help with stress management related to being a child in a caregiving home.
When:
Sat. Feb 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Resiliency workshops use small-group discussions and interactive activities to help participants connect with group members and better understand how they can reconnect with themselves and their families, peers and communities.
- This workshop is separate from the children's workshop on coping skills and has an emphasis on effective communication.
You can learn more here: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/resiliency-workshops-give-military-kids-tools-for-success.html
Workshops are conducted by Red Cross volunteers with mental health licenses.