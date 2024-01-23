Construction and Manufacturing Virtual Hiring Fair

Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent With American Employers

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in construction and manufacturing. Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for hundreds of open positions.

Available roles include: Foreman, Safety Manager, Welder, Pipefitter, Equipment Operator, Fiber Optic Splicing Technician, Electrical Technician, Operations Manager, Installer, General Laborer, Mechanic, Trading Operator, Shipping Manager, and more!

Connect with employers using the Brazen platform featuring text chat, resume upload, and a customizable profile. https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/hiring_our_heroes/e/28n02

This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.