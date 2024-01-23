Women Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is excited to host the #WomenVeterans Virtual Outreach Symposium on March 7 at 1 p.m. ET. As we come together and celebrate the accomplishments of the women who have served our great nation, we encourage you to join us to:

Discover resources tailored for women Veterans.

Learn tips on #VABenefits access, disability claims and avoiding denials.

Understand the impact of the PACT Act on Veterans.

Save the date and spread the word as we aim to create a strong and supportive community for our #ServiceWomen and women Veterans.

VASymposium sessions are conducted live and offered at no charge to #Veterans, #TransitioningServiceMembers and their families.

LINK TO JOIN:

https://bit.ly/489DATs

WEBINAR NUMBER:

2761 830 4408|



WEBINAR PASSWORD:

W3ikxAeU$28 (93459238 from

phones and video systems)



JOIN BY PHONE:

+1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number

1-833-558-0712 USA Toll-Free Number



ACCESS CODE:

2761 830 4408