Women Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium
When:
Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is excited to host the #WomenVeterans Virtual Outreach Symposium on March 7 at 1 p.m. ET. As we come together and celebrate the accomplishments of the women who have served our great nation, we encourage you to join us to:
- Discover resources tailored for women Veterans.
- Learn tips on #VABenefits access, disability claims and avoiding denials.
- Understand the impact of the PACT Act on Veterans.
Save the date and spread the word as we aim to create a strong and supportive community for our #ServiceWomen and women Veterans.
VASymposium sessions are conducted live and offered at no charge to #Veterans, #TransitioningServiceMembers and their families.
LINK TO JOIN:
https://bit.ly/489DATs
WEBINAR NUMBER:
2761 830 4408|
WEBINAR PASSWORD:
W3ikxAeU$28 (93459238 from
phones and video systems)
JOIN BY PHONE:
+1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
1-833-558-0712 USA Toll-Free Number
ACCESS CODE:
2761 830 4408