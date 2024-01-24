Skip to Content

Rural Partners Network Webinar

Using the Rural Health Information Hub (RHIhub) to Support Community Health and Wellbeing

Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm MT

This is an online event.

Free

This webinar will provide information on how to access RHIhub, the primary federal source of rural health information for rural health providers and community members.

Please visit RURAL.gov to learn more about the Rural Partners Network.

Contact information:  RuralPartnersNetwork@usda.gov.

