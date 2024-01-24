Military Caregiving Presentation with American Red Cross - Online

Join us for a virtual joint presentation between AARP Virginia and American Red Cross to learn about peer-based support and services available to connect individuals providing care for Veterans and service members.

Being a military or Veteran family caregiver may be one of the most important and challenging roles a person will undertake. Military and Veteran caregivers often face a series of unique challenges and emotions along their caregiving journey. Armed with the information gained from this presentation, caregivers can begin or further explore the support and service options available in their community.

For more information contact: Melissa.Johnson3@redcross.org