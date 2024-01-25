Children and Youth in Caregiving Homes: Teen Coping Skills - Online

This workshop is designed for Teens ages 12-18, who have a military connection and live in a home with a service member, Veteran or loved one that needs a caregiver.

Resiliency workshops use small-group discussions and interactive activities to help participants connect with group members and better understand how they can reconnect with themselves and their families, peers and communities.

This workshop is separate from the Communications Workshop for Teens and has a specific emphasis on coping skills. Workshops are conducted by Red Cross volunteers with mental health licenses.



You can learn more here: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/resiliency-workshops-give-military-kids-tools-for-success.html

