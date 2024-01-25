Financial Literacy Month Virtual Seminar Series

This April, in honor of Financial Literacy Month, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is partnering with Prudential Pathways to host free educational seminars for Veterans, transitioning service members and their families. Join us the first three Wednesdays in April to find answers to the financial questions you have to help you build a strong foundation for your family.

The seminars will all take place at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET (9 a.m. and 12 p.m. PT):

April 3: Great Strides: Understanding the Fundamentals of Financial Wellness - An introduction to financial wellness, including the benefits of living within a budget, the variety of savings and investing options available, and some best practices to maximize savings.

An introduction to financial wellness, including the benefits of living within a budget, the variety of savings and investing options available, and some best practices to maximize savings. April 10: For the Long Haul: Building your Road to Retirement - Proven approaches for developing a retirement plan, creating a retirement income strategy, and avoiding roadblocks to financial security in retirement.

Proven approaches for developing a retirement plan, creating a retirement income strategy, and avoiding roadblocks to financial security in retirement. April 17: Journey Continues: Creating a Solid Plan for the Future - Learn techniques to protect your assets from risk and gain an understanding of common wealth transfer strategies and estate planning pitfalls.

Register at: cvent.me/yqnnrr