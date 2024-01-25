Skip to Content

Fundamentals of Wills, Trusts and Powers of Attorney - Online

Wellness Wednesday Financial Education

When:

Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

In this session, we will discuss the best practices for ensuring your assets go where and to whom you wish.

During this class you will learn:

  • What legal documents you need.
  • The importance of estate planning.
  • How assets are transferred at death.

More financial literacy information and resources  are available at:  www.prudential.com/Veteran

