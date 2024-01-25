Fundamentals of Wills, Trusts and Powers of Attorney - Online
Wellness Wednesday Financial Education
When:
Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
In this session, we will discuss the best practices for ensuring your assets go where and to whom you wish.
During this class you will learn:
- What legal documents you need.
- The importance of estate planning.
- How assets are transferred at death.
