Federal Agency Spotlight Webinar
Operation Warfighter/ Education and Employment Initiative's present a webinar spotlight of the Federal Agency, U.S. National Park Service.
When:
Wed. Feb 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), Defense Health Agency (DHA), Recovery Coordination Program's OWF/ E21 is hosting a virtual webinar featuring the U.S. National Park Service, a distinguished federal agency.
Don't miss this opportunity to gain essential knowledge for advancing your career in the federal sector! A guest speaker will offer valuable insights into the federal application process.See more events