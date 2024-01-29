Skip to Content

Federal Agency Spotlight Webinar

Operation Warfighter/ Education and Employment Initiative's present a webinar spotlight of the Federal Agency, U.S. National Park Service.

When:

Wed. Feb 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), Defense Health Agency (DHA),  Recovery Coordination Program's OWF/ E21 is hosting a virtual webinar featuring the U.S. National Park Service, a distinguished federal agency

Don't miss this opportunity to gain essential knowledge for advancing your career in the federal sector! A guest speaker will offer valuable insights into the federal application process. 

