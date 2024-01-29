Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution - Dallas, TX

Register If the above link does not let you register, the current event is either not yet open or it is full. Please click here to submit your phone number and email address to be notified when registration for future events opens.

Soldiers' Angels will provide food assistance to low-income, homeless, or at-risk Veterans, as well as active duty Service Members, Guard, and Reserves who find themselves in a situation of need.

The monthly drive-through-style Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event in Dallas provides approximately 75 lbs. of groceries to Veterans and Service Members in need.

To participate in this event, Veterans and Service Members are required to register in advance and provide documented proof of Military or Veteran status.

To register for future events or inquire about sponsoring, email: Vicki at vsarracino@soldiersangels.org.

Additional food resources: https://soldiersangels.org/food-resources/

