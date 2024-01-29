Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution - Dallas, TX
This event occurs on the second Friday of every month from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT.
When:
Fri. Feb 9, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Holy Cross Catholic Church
5004 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX
Cost:
Free
If the above link does not let you register, the current event is either not yet open or it is full. Please click here to submit your phone number and email address to be notified when registration for future events opens.
Soldiers' Angels will provide food assistance to low-income, homeless, or at-risk Veterans, as well as active duty Service Members, Guard, and Reserves who find themselves in a situation of need.
The monthly drive-through-style Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event in Dallas provides approximately 75 lbs. of groceries to Veterans and Service Members in need.
To participate in this event, Veterans and Service Members are required to register in advance and provide documented proof of Military or Veteran status.
To register for future events or inquire about sponsoring, email: Vicki at vsarracino@soldiersangels.org.
Additional food resources: https://soldiersangels.org/food-resources/
Fri. Feb 9, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Mar 8, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Apr 12, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. May 10, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Jul 12, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Dec 13, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar