Unlocking Possibilities: Adaptive Sports and Recreation - Online

Join us for our next Veterans and Military Connect Group!

Join us for our next Veterans and Military Connect Group for a panel discussion with the National Veterans Sports Programs.

Explore the empowering world of adaptive sports and recreation, where we tailor physical activities to accommodate arthritis challenges. Discover the VA Adaptive Sports and Arts program, which provide engaging opportunities that promote inclusivity and enhance the well-being of individuals facing arthritis. Join us to learn about the joy of movement, build resilience, and foster a sense of community through adaptive sports tailored to your unique abilities.

After our presentation, there will be time to connect with others. Friends, family, and care partners are always welcome to join meetings.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to participate via video or phone. Being on video is not required, nor having a Zoom account. A confirmation email will be sent upon registration with the Zoom link. If you do not receive the registration confirmation, please check your spam folder. Please plan to log in a few minutes early.

We look forward to seeing you soon!