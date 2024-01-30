Skip to Content

Freedom Classic: Air Force vs. Navy - Kinston, NC

FREE for Active Military

When:

Sun. Feb 25, 2024, 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

2024 Historic Grainger Stadium

400 E Grainger Ave.

Kinston, NC

Cost:

Free

Ticket Info: Tickets will be available for purchase in advance at the Parks & Recreation office by calling Cecelia Parker at 252-939-3333 or may be purchased day of games at the gate.

Game Times: (Gates open 2 hours prior to the game)

  • Friday, February 23, 2024: (6 PM)
  • Saturday, February 24, 2024: (2 PM)
  • Sunday, February 25, 2024: (12:30 PM)
  • Pregame festivities begin 30 minutes prior to each game!   

☀CONCESSIONS WILL BE SOLD AT THE STADIUM☀

