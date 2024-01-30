Freedom Classic: Air Force vs. Navy - Kinston, NC
FREE for Active Military
When:
Sat. Feb 24, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
2024 Historic Grainger Stadium
400 E Grainger Ave.
Kinston, NC
Cost:
Free
Ticket Info: Tickets will be available for purchase in advance at the Parks & Recreation office by calling Cecelia Parker at 252-939-3333 or may be purchased day of games at the gate.
Game Times: (Gates open 2 hours prior to the game)
- Friday, February 23, 2024: (6 PM)
- Saturday, February 24, 2024: (2 PM)
- Sunday, February 25, 2024: (12:30 PM)
- Pregame festivities begin 30 minutes prior to each game!
☀CONCESSIONS WILL BE SOLD AT THE STADIUM☀