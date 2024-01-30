Aviation and Aerospace Virtual Hiring Fair

Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent With American Employers

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in construction and manufacturing. Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for hundreds of open positions.

Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for hundreds of open positions. These positions include engineering, information technology, cybersecurity, aircraft maintenance, advanced manufacturing, administration, supply chain, logistics, operations, equipment operation, data analysis, contract management, accounting, and more

Connect with employers using the Brazen platform featuring text chat, resume upload, and a customizable profile. https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/hiring_our_heroes/e/28n02

This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.