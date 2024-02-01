VA Gulf War Illness Research Advisory Committee Meeting - Online

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses (RACGWVI) will hold a virtual committee meeting on Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET

Register This virtual meeting will be presented via Webex. (Download the free Webex App.)

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses (RACGWVI) will hold a virtual committee meeting on Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. eastern time. This committee meeting will focus on RACGWVI charter review, deliberation of proposed recommendations to the VA Secretary and annual Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) training for committee members.

Submitting public comments:

The final 30 minutes of the meeting will be allocated for public comments The public comment portion of the meeting is important and gives Veterans the opportunity to share their voice with the committee. To hear from as many Veterans as possible all public comments will be limited to five minutes.

Those wishing to speak publicly are requested to submit their comment(s), two pages or less, via email to VARACGWVI@va.gov. All comments will be included in the official meeting minutes. Members of the public who submitted comment(s) in advance will be called upon to speak first. Other speakers may then comment as time permits.

RACGWVI meetings are free and open to all. Please feel free to share this information widely.

How to join online

Click: RACGWVI Feb Meeting

Meeting Password: GWVETS1991!

Join by Phone

(Toll-free): 1-833-558-0712

Meeting Number (access code): 2760 876 6175

For more information about these meetings and other 1990-91 GWV-related items visit the RACGWVI website.