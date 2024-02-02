Stress Solutions Workshop - Online

Please join us for this Stress Solutions Workshop.

Stress Solutions Workshop

This is a virtual workshop that teaches stress management through learning the signs of stress, practicing relaxation techniques, discussing sleep issues, learning to help others, and changing the way you think about stress. This workshop is for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers of Veterans, and those who support the military and Veteran communities. It is a live, facilitated discussion about solutions for stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.