Military to Business Seminar - Arlington, VA

Regardless of the job or industry you plan to pursue, becoming a leader in the civilian work-world demands you learn the art of business.

Learn about the many resources available to help you achieve that goal by attending the "Military to Business" Seminar on March 6, 2004 at the Army Navy Country Club, located at 1700 Army Navy Drive in Arlington, Virginia. This exciting new event is hosted by University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business, MOAA, Corporate Gray, SBA's Mid-Atlantic Veteran Business Outreach Center, and Maryland Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

Join us for an evening of presentations, panel, and networking on "LEARNING THE BUSINESS OF YOUR NEXT MISSION." This event is free and open to all members of the military community, including transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and civilians.

This networking event will feature experts exploring:

The intersection of job search and professional business education

The pros and cons of veteran entrepreneurship as an option

The role of professional associations in military and business transition

How federal, state, and local government agencies can help start or accelerate veteran business careers

The use of VA Education Benefits for business education or training

RSVP BY FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Presentations will start promptly at 6:00 PM

Light refreshments will be served

Free parking at ANCC

For more info and to register, visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/9dabef76-98fc-4446-8d2f-5851fbe694ac/summary