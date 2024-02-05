Please join the Center for Minority Veterans as we celebrate Black History Month.

The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) would like to extend a heartfelt invitation to our Virtual Black History Program, Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This program will educate and inform Veterans, service members, family members, caregivers, survivors, and advocates about valuable VA resources.

Attendees will hear from special guests, to include the honorable Denis McDonough, Secretary Veterans Affairs, James Albino, Director, Center for Minority Veterans, Gwendolyn Worthy, National Commander - National Association of Black Veterans, Linda Singh, Retired Major General, and Richard Grogan, Program Analyst Veterans Benefits Administration.

We guarantee a memorable experience for all who attend.

Kindly share and register below for the event beforehand to reserve your spot. We look forward to seeing you there!