Boots to Business: Reboot - Online

Start your small business journey with Boots to Business Reboot, SBA’s entrepreneurial training for former service members (including National Guard and Reserve), Veterans of all eras, and spouses.

This online course provides participants with an introductory understanding of business ownership. You’ll be introduced to the business fundamentals you need to launch a business, including business financing and planning, startup legal considerations, market research, pricing models, and recognizing opportunity.

This training is two half-day sessions:

2/21/2024 8:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

2/22/2024 8:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Interested participants must first create an account. Minimum required information:

First and Last Name An active civilian email address Service Status

Participants can choose to provide supplemental information to fill out their Community profile. Once logged in, participants can identify and register for Online, Clarksburg, WV on the B2BR course calendar, receive class notifications, and download class curriculum materials.

Sponsored by SBA’s District Offices in Eastern Pennsylvania, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Everyone is welcome-- wherever you’re located!

For more information: sba.my.site.com.

