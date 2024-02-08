Country Concert for Veterans - LIVE FROM NASHVILLE

To commemorate the National Salute to Veterans Patients Week organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), VA is hosting a live Country Concert for Veterans on February 14, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. (CST) from Nashville.

Veterans, service members, and their families are invited to watch the concert live by clicking on the following link: https://site-92712086.bcvp0rtal.com/.

Performing Country Artists include:

Love and Theft

Scotty Hastings

Tommy Karlas

This event is being organized by Creativets, a Veteran service organization that uses various art forms to support disabled Veterans in coping with service-related trauma.