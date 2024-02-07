How to Obtain Surplus Property for Veteran- Owned Small Businesses in PA - Online

U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Online Teams Talk: Business Information Session for Veterans

Desks. Office Supplies. Trucks. These items and more are available to both Veteran and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses throughout Pennsylvania. Interested and eligible parties can learn how to acquire federal surplus property by attending the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) online Teams Talk, February 29th. The agency's Pittsburgh District Office and Mike Starr, chief, Federal Surplus and Law Enforcement Property Division, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, will discuss the Federal Surplus Property Program from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. ET.



Agenda:

Program Overview

Who is eligible?

How to search state and national databases

Acquisition Process

Speaker: