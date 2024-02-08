Skip to Content

Veteran Readiness and Employment Presents: Heart to Hand - Mentoring the Brave! Virtual Webinar

VR&E logo

VR&E will host a webinar Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST.

When:

Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Mentoring is the key to networking into a new career.

Mentors provide valuable advice in areas such as time management, interpersonal skills, business relationships, problem-solving, networking opportunities, and navigating organizational dynamics. Come listen to American Corporate Partners, Hire Heroes USA, NextGen and their business partners/mentees educate you on their programs.

If you want to attend, register now. When your registration is approved, you'll receive an invitation to join the webinar.

