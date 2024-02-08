Cyber Certification Scholarships Information Session - Online
How to Qualify for $30K+ Scholarships for 7 Cyber Certifications to Get Your $150K/Year Cyber Job.
When:
Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
In this webinar you will learn how you can claim up to $30K+ in cyber certification scholarships for these top cyber certifications: CISSP, CISA, CISM, CGRC, Cloud+, CCRMP, CC
You will also learn how these cyber certification programs will:
- Help you pass these exams the first time.
- Find top cyber job opportunities.
- Help you get hired for the cyber job you want.
Our esteemed panel includes: Robert Chubbuck: Top Cyber Employer, Pro & Instructor Mr. Aaron Meyer: CISSP Scholarship Recipient Dr. V.N. Berlin: Senior Director, SCIPP InternationalSee more events