Cyber Certification Scholarships Information Session - Online

How to Qualify for $30K+ Scholarships for 7 Cyber Certifications to Get Your $150K/Year Cyber Job.

When:

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

In this webinar you will learn how you can claim up to $30K+ in cyber certification scholarships for these top cyber certifications:  CISSP, CISA, CISM, CGRC, Cloud+, CCRMP, CC 

 You will also learn how these cyber certification programs will:

  •  Help you pass these exams the first time. 
  • Find top cyber job opportunities.
  • Help you get hired for the cyber job you want.

 Our esteemed panel includes: Robert Chubbuck: Top Cyber Employer, Pro & Instructor Mr. Aaron Meyer: CISSP Scholarship Recipient Dr. V.N. Berlin: Senior Director, SCIPP International

