Creative Writing Workshop - Online
Creative Writing Workshop for Military, Veterans, Caregivers & Spouses.
When:
Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
1st & 3rd Thursdays from 3:30 - 4:30 PM EST - Upcoming Dates in 2024
- January 4th & 18th
- February 1st & 15th
- March 7th & 21st
Back by popular demand! It's time to tell your story. Blue Star Families has partnered with Community Building Art Works (CBAW) and author Laura Van Prooyen for a virtual creative writing workshop. Laura has led workshops in the past with Veterans, service members, military spouses, caregivers, health care workers, and university students, so you won't want to miss this!
Writing is a powerful tool for communication, self-discovery, and reflection. Together over Zoom, we’ll read a short piece of writing, see what makes it work, and use it to enter into our own stories.
No writing experience required—if you can talk, you can write.
New to CBAW programs?
This program is funded by the Walter Reed Society.
Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar