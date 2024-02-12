Creative Writing Workshop - Online

Creative Writing Workshop for Military, Veterans, Caregivers & Spouses.

1st & 3rd Thursdays from 3:30 - 4:30 PM EST - Upcoming Dates in 2024

January 4th & 18th

February 1st & 15th

March 7th & 21st

Back by popular demand! It's time to tell your story. Blue Star Families has partnered with Community Building Art Works (CBAW) and author Laura Van Prooyen for a virtual creative writing workshop. Laura has led workshops in the past with Veterans, service members, military spouses, caregivers, health care workers, and university students, so you won't want to miss this!

Writing is a powerful tool for communication, self-discovery, and reflection. Together over Zoom, we’ll read a short piece of writing, see what makes it work, and use it to enter into our own stories.

No writing experience required—if you can talk, you can write.

New to CBAW programs?

This program is funded by the Walter Reed Society.

