More Than One Story: Virtual Orientation

Join Community Building Art Works for a virtual orientation to learn more about our program for women and non-binary military (Active Duty and Veterans), More Than One Story (MTOS.)

Register Are You Interested? To participate, attendance at one virtual orientation is required. Orientation sessions will be offered at 12:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. on the second Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise specified.

MORE THAN ONE STORY: A creative program for women and non-binary military looking to connect with one another and tell their stories.

Join Community Building Art Works for a virtual orientation to learn more about our program for women and non-binary military (Active Duty and Veterans), More Than One Story (MTOS.) This monthly program uses live, interactive online art and creative writing workshops held over several weeks to create a “Virtual Community Center” where women and non-binary military members can gather and experience belonging in a healthy, safe, and connected environment.

CBAW’s innovative methodology and programs have been tested and refined over twelve years and have been demonstrated to be an effective creative arts intervention for those struggling with the symptoms of PTSD to include substance misuse and suicidal behaviors. Designed in partnership with volunteers, military clinical personnel, community organizations, and VSOs, these workshops and community events are effective for Veterans wherever they are along their healing journey.

Register today for an Orientation session! Once orientation is completed, the MTOS Workshops will take place on the fourth Monday of each month at 7:00 P.M. ET.

For more information about CBAW and the full schedule of events, please visit: Events Calendar.

More Than One Story: A Creative Arts Program for Women and Non-Binary Military - Community Building Art Works (cbaw.org)