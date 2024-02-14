Serving in Strength: A Health & Wellness Series at the Military Women's Memorial

Serving in Strength:

A Health and Wellness Series at the Military Women's Memorial

A Military Women's Memorial program launch event honoring American Heart Awareness Month.

February 28th, 2024 at 2:30 – 4:30 PM with a reception following the event.

FEBRUARY IS HEART HEALTH

Join us in celebrating the launch of a new program, Serving in Strength: A Health & Wellness Series. The February 28th launch event will focus on heart health with keynote remarks followed by an expert panel discussion and networking reception where guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and explore resources via informational tables located throughout the Memorial’s gallery.

Guests are also invited to participate in a special activity led by Community Building Art Works and the Cohen Military Family Clinic. In the past few decades, researchers have found that engaging in creative arts can significantly reduce physical stress indicators, including lowered cortisol levels and decreased blood pressure. Chronic stress has been associated with cardiovascular events, so making time for creativity can make a difference in the health of your heart.

PROGRAM SEQUENCE

2.30 pm – Guests arrive

3.00 pm – Welcome remarks and keynote speaker

Keynote

Rear Admiral Tracy Farrill, Interim Director, Defense Health Network Continental, Defense Health Agency

Special Remarks

Brigadier General Deydre S. Teyhen – Director, National Capital Region, Defense Health Agency

Panel

3.30 pm – Panel

Moderator

Dr. Sharon Bannister DDS, MS, FACD, FICD, USAF Maj Gen (ret) – MWM Board Member

Panel

Dr. Andrea Stahl, PhD, Colonel, USA (Ret.) – Vice President, USU Operations, Henry Jackson Foundation

Seema Reza – Chairman and CEO, Community Building Art Works

Dr. Lori Highberger – Chief Medical Officer for Behavioral Health, TriWest

Lourdes Tiglao – Director, Center for Women Veterans

4.30 pm – Closing remarks and reception begins

INFORMATIONAL TABLES

Hosted by:

WPS Health Solutions

Center for Women Veterans, Veteran Affairs

Community Building Art Works

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals

Alli Houseworth Yoga

Military Hearts Matter

Veterans Yoga Project

Cycle Bar, Falls Church

Whole Health/Integrative Health & Wellness, Washington DC VA Medical Center

Quit Now Virginia, Tobacco Use and Dependence, Tobacco Control Program, Quit Now Virginia.

American Heart Association

GOLFTEC, Tysons Corner

ABOUT THE SERIES

Serving in Strength is a comprehensive program designed to address the unique health needs of military women through a series of educational events throughout the year. Through this program, the Military Women’s Memorial will convene leaders and practitioners from the government, academia, industry, and civil society to empower and support servicewomen and women veterans in achieving optimal physical, mental, and emotional well-being.



