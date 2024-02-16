VA Equity Action Plan and VBA Equity Assurance Plan Overview - San Antonio, TX

2024 VA Equity Action Plan Launch Event!!

The 2024 VA Equity Action Plan rollout event will inform Veterans, stakeholders, outreach partners and employees about VA’s commitment to serving and ensuring ALL Veterans, Caregivers and Survivors have access to the care and benefits which they have earned. Using the Agency Equity Plan, VA will work urgently to improve outcomes and eliminate disparities in Veteran benefits and health care; increase access to VA services; enhance economic security for all Veterans, including historically underserved Veteran communities; listen to and learn from Veteran communities; and more.

Watch virtually at 2:00 P.M. CST: 2024 VA Equity Action Plan Launch Event - YouTube

Additional information: https://department.va.gov/equity/

