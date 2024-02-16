Concurrent Receipt Programs Webinar
Expert advice from this MOAA webinar can help you maximize your service-earned benefit. Register today!
When:
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
It has been 10 years since full implementation of each concurrent receipt program, but many individuals who receive this compensation still have questions about whether their pay center is paying them properly.
Join MOAA’s financial experts for a comprehensive examination of both Concurrent Retirement and Disability Pay (CRDP) and Combat Related Special Compensation (CRSC). Topics include:
- A historical review of concurrent receipt programs.
- Legislative attempts to broaden CRDP eligibility.
- How pay agencies implement each program.
- Complex calculations for reserve and medical retiree concurrent receipt.
- Eligible for both CRDP and CRSC? How to determine which is best for you.
