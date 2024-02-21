Bourbiz DC at the National Museum of the US Army

Note: event is free - the priced tickets are for exhibitor tables.

Bourbiz DC is back again for spring and at the incredible new location at the National Museum of the US Army. Bourbiz has had an average of over 1800 veterans registered for the event since over the past 4 events starting in March 2021. The Veteran and Military Spouse Networking and Resource Event is back.

The museum will be open for our attendees to explore all evening as well.

Our events attract a host of resources such as Fortune 500 Business Leaders, Ted Talk speakers, Medal of Honor Recipients, Professional Athletes, Military Leaders, and TV & social media personalities. The feedback from all attendees is always overwhelmingly positive and always followed up by the question “When is your next event?”

Come for the networking and resources stay for the camaraderie!

Exhibitor tables can be purchased at the ticket link.

The Veteran/Military Spouse Resource Event will have the same ability to power network with so many resources.

There will always be Power Networking with up to 75 Veteran & Military Spouse resources as well on the main floor to include the following resource areas: