Virtual Military Spouse Hiring Event
Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent With American Employers
When:
Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities for military spouses. Recruitment teams from dozens of employers are looking for talent from the military community to fill thousands of open positions.
This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.
Hosted on the Brazen platform, Hiring Our Heroes virtual events enable job seekers to:
- Create a profile and upload a resume that is searchable by participating employers before and during the event.
- Interact one-on-one with employers via text or audio/video chats.
- Browse the event's virtual lobby, explore booths and opportunities, research participating employers in advance of the event, and attend live employer broadcasts during the event.