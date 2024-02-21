Virtual Hiring Fair: Financial Services
Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent With American Employers
When:
Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in the financial services industry! Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for hundreds of open positions.
These positions include: roles in auditing, compliance, management, information technology, cybersecurity, operations, customer service, financial planning, business analytics, insurance, risk management, communications and marketing, and more.
This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.
Hosted on the Brazen platform, Hiring Our Heroes virtual events enable job seekers to:
- Create a profile and upload a resume that is searchable by participating employers before and during the event.
- Interact one-on-one with employers via text or audio/video chats.
- Browse the event's virtual lobby, explore booths and opportunities, research participating employers in advance of the event, and attend live employer broadcasts during the event.