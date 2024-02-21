OWF / E2I & WRNMMC Education and Employment Fair - Bethesda, MD

U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency, Recovery Coordination Program OWF/E2I, is hosting a LIVE! In-Person career fair for service members, military spouses, retirees and Veterans with CAC/DoD ID throughout the National Capital!

Join us in the WRNMMC - Tranquility Hall (Bldg. 62), Bethesda, MD to learn more about the path to career opportunities with federal internships and employment opportunities in private industry when transitioning from active duty service. Numerous transition information resources are available.

Come by and network with