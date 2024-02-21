OWF / E2I & WRNMMC Education and Employment Fair - Bethesda, MD
Defense Health Agency Recovery Coordination Program OWF/E2I, is hosting an in-person Education and Employment Fair | WRNMMC Tranquility Hall
When:
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center- Tranquility Hall
WRNMMC 9080 Beale Rd
Bldg. 62
Bethesda, MD
Cost:
Free
U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency, Recovery Coordination Program OWF/E2I, is hosting a LIVE! In-Person career fair for service members, military spouses, retirees and Veterans with CAC/DoD ID throughout the National Capital!
Join us in the WRNMMC - Tranquility Hall (Bldg. 62), Bethesda, MD to learn more about the path to career opportunities with federal internships and employment opportunities in private industry when transitioning from active duty service. Numerous transition information resources are available.
Come by and network with
- Defense Intelligence Agency
- Veteran Readiness & Employment
- U.S. Sergeant At Arms
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- University of Maryland Global Campus
- Serving Together
- …And Many More!