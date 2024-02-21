Join the OWF/E2I Federal Agency Spotlight Webinar: FEMA for an exciting online event highlighting FEMA and federal resume development!

U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), Defense Health Agency (DHA), Recovery Coordination Program’s OWF/E2I invites you to the Federal Agency Spotlight Webinar: FEMA, on Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EST. This webinar will shine a spotlight on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

During this webinar, you'll have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into FEMA's operations, learn about their innovative initiatives, develop a better comprehension of federal employment applications and resumes!.

Whether you're a recovering service member, a Veteran, a family member/ caregiver, or simply interested in understanding the federal employment experience, this webinar is a must-attend event. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to hear and interact with FEMA experts.

Register now to secure your spot and mark your calendars for this informative and engaging webinar!