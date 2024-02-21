2024 Wounded Warrior Education and Internship Fair - Quantico, VA

Transition Program invites you to be a part of the 2024 Wounded Warrior Education and Internship Fair, scheduled for March 27, 2024, at The Clubs of Quantico & Crossroads Event Center, 3017 Russell Rd, Quantico, VA 22134.

The Education and Internship fair hosted by WWR, is designed to assist wounded, ill, and injured service members with their transition in two ways: education information and internship opportunities that includes onsite interviewing.

WWR is excited to partner with you for the Education and Internship fair. This event will be open to all service members, Veterans, spouses, and caregivers.