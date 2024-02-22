Small Business Administration (SBA) Hour with Veterans - Online

SBA Veterans will discuss what resources SBA offers to the Veteran and military community.

Join us as the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Pittsburgh and Eastern Pennsylvania District Offices discuss resources and programs the SBA provides for active duty, reservists and national guard, military spouses, and Veterans of all eras.

Did you know that Veterans own roughly 8% of all small businesses in the United States and employ more than 5 million Americans? Veteran entrepreneurs play an essential role in the U.S. economy. Participants will learn how the SBA can assist the Veteran and military community in their path toward entrepreneurship.