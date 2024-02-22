Women Veterans' Symposium - Little Rock, AR
Celebrate Women Veterans at the Clinton Presidential Library - Limited to 200 guests! Hear from National Speakers and stay for the reception.
When:
Sat. Mar 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
William J. Clinton Library and Museum
1200 President Clinton Ave
Little Rock, AR
Cost:
Free
Celebrate Women's History Month at the Clinton Presidential Library & Museum. Doors open at 12:30 P.M.
Keynote Speaker: The Honorable Tanya Bradsher U.S. Army Veteran and the 10th Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs
Event Schedule:
- 1:00 P.M.
- An all female Color Guard will present the colors.
- Welcome Remarks - Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, Dean of the Graduate School at Arkansas State University
- Opening Remarks - Colonel (Retired) Nate Todd - University of Arkansas Board of Trustees and past Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs
- 1:30 P.M.
- CW5 (Retired) Phyllis Wilson, President, Military Women's Memorial will provide a historical background on women in the military
- 1:50 P.M.
- KEYNOTE - Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs Tanya Bradsher
- 2:30 P.M.
- This is what a Veteran Looks Like: Hearing HERstory
- 3:00 P.M.
- Oh, I am a Veteran! - Helping Women Veterans Access Resources
- 3:30 P.M.
- Moving Forward - Special Announcement - Arkansas Military Women's Exhibit
- 3:45 P.M.
- Closing Remarks by Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch
- Celebration & Reception
Enjoy the Exhibits and Information Tables!
