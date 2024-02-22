Skip to Content

Women Veterans' Symposium - Little Rock, AR

Celebrate Women Veterans at the Clinton Presidential Library - Limited to 200 guests! Hear from National Speakers and stay for the reception.

When:

Sat. Mar 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

William J. Clinton Library and Museum

1200 President Clinton Ave

Little Rock, AR

Cost:

Free

Celebrate Women's History Month at the Clinton Presidential Library & Museum. Doors open at 12:30 P.M.

Keynote Speaker:  The Honorable Tanya Bradsher U.S. Army Veteran and the 10th Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs

Event Schedule: 

  • 1:00 P.M.
    • An all female Color Guard will present the colors.
    • Welcome Remarks - Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, Dean of the Graduate School at Arkansas State University
    • Opening Remarks - Colonel (Retired) Nate Todd - University of Arkansas Board of Trustees and past Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs
  • 1:30 P.M.
    •  CW5 (Retired) Phyllis Wilson, President, Military Women's Memorial will provide a historical background on women in the military
  • 1:50 P.M.
    • KEYNOTE - Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs Tanya Bradsher
  • 2:30 P.M. 
    • This is what a Veteran Looks Like: Hearing HERstory
  • 3:00 P.M.
    • Oh, I am a Veteran! - Helping Women Veterans Access Resources
  • 3:30 P.M. 
    • Moving Forward - Special Announcement - Arkansas Military Women's Exhibit
  • 3:45 P.M. 
    • Closing Remarks by Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch
  • Celebration & Reception

Enjoy the Exhibits and Information Tables!

 

