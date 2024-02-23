Financial Literacy Week Hiring Fair - San Antonio, TX
The Office of Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) respectfully requests your participation and invites you to represent your organization at the first annual in-person Financial Literacy Week Hiring Fair in San Antonio, Texas on April 9-12, 2024.
When:
Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
The Espee
1174 E. Commerce St.
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
Please indicate if you can attend all four days or if you can attend April 9-10 or April 11-12 in your RSVP.
Please contact Dean Greenlee at Dean.Greenlee@va.gov and CC Craig Robbins at crobbins@militaryhire.com by March 15, 2024 to confirm your participation.
Financial Literacy Week is a four-day event that includes Hiring Fairs, Financial Vendor Fairs and Financial Literacy Presentations on topics relevant to Veterans, transitioning service members (TSMs), their spouses and families.
We invite you to participate in our Hiring Fair by hosting a booth at The Espee at 1174 E. Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205. This portion of the event will occur daily, April 9-12, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
OTED is actively building a network of partnerships with organizations interested in presenting topics related to financial well-being for Veterans, TSMs, their spouses, families and caregivers. We hope you can join us for this important event, contribute your expertise and share resources with the Veteran and TSM community.
We appreciate your meaningful work in the field and look forward to building a fruitful and collaborative partnership in our effort to help the Veteran and TSM community achieve economic health and gainful employment
Please note that more information and instructions regarding participating in Financial Literacy Week will follow.
Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Apr 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar