Women's Veterans Fireside Chat Series: Session 2 of 3 - Online
Session 2: All Things Memorial Affairs
When:
Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
In Honor of Women's History Month, you are cordially invited to join the Center for Women Veteran's Women Veterans Fireside Chat Webinar Series with subject matter experts from the VHA, NCA and VBA. You won’t want to miss these events.
Register and share with a Sister Veteran! Sharing is caring and knowledge is power.See more events