Electrify Your Career with Schneider Electric - Online

American Corporate Partners (ACP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting Veterans and active duty spouses to find meaningful careers.

Watch live on LinkedIn or Facebook! LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-corporate-partners

https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-corporate-partners Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americancorporatepartners/

Schneider Electric, an industry leader in sustainability technology, will join ACP to provide a deep dive into working at their organization as a Veteran and Military Spouse while highlighting key, military-friendly benefits, and job openings.

Schneider Electric is a multinational company that specializes in digital automation and energy management. Improving homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software, and services.

The upcoming panel discussion will feature 3 Schneider Electric employees: Peter Shull, Veteran Affair Leader, Mary Street, Talent Acquisition Consultant, and Amanda Copple, Service Order Manager. They will discuss their unique experiences as transitioning Veterans and military spouses into full-time jobs at global energy companies. Schneider Electric is also proud to highlight its newest Skillbridge programs and Military Spouse Leave. If you're interested in working in the energy industry or seeking to work at a military-friendly company that cares about the advancement of Veterans and Military Spouses, tune in!

