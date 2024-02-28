Resiliency Workshop for Teens in Caregiving Homes: Communication Skills - Online

This workshop aims to build resilience, coping skills, and help with stress management related to being a teen in a caregiving home.

This workshop is designed for Teens ages 12-18, who have a military connection and live in a home with a service member, Veteran or loved one that needs a caregiver.

Resiliency workshops use small-group discussions and interactive activities to help participants connect with group members and better understand how they can reconnect with themselves and their families, peers and communities. This workshop has a specific emphasis on effective communication and is separate from the teen workshop on coping skills. All participants have a military connection as a teen living in a home with a Service Member, Veteran or loved one that needs a caregiver. Workshops are conducted by licensed Red Cross mental health volunteers.

You can learn more here: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/resiliency-workshops-give-military-kids-tools-for-success.html