Resiliency Workshop for Children in Caregiving Homes: Communication Skills - Online
This resiliency workshop aims to build resilience, coping skills, and help with stress management related to being a child in a caregiving home.
When:
Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
This workshop is designed for children ages 8-12, who have a military connection and live in a home with a service member, veteran or loved one that needs a caregiver.
Resiliency workshops use small-group discussions and interactive activities to help participants connect with group members and better understand how they can reconnect with themselves and their families, peers and communities.
- This workshop is separate from the children's workshop on coping skills and has an emphasis on effective communication.
You can learn more here: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/resiliency-workshops-give-military-kids-tools-for-success.html
