Sharing The Journey - Online Support Group

Hosted by the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

The Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) hosts online support groups to offer caregivers the opportunity to connect and engage with peers to support one another.

We welcome caregivers of all eras, all relationships, and across all locations to connect with others walking a similar journey for support.

These groups are hosted using Zoom video, so caregivers are able to interact face to face using a computer or mobile device, or join by phone. The groups are flexible and informal so feel free to join when you are able, even if you can only attend part of the session.

Please SAVE your confirmation email as it contains information to join the Zoom group. Check your spam or junk folder if you do not receive an email confirmation from Eventbrite.

Find other peer support opportunities on our Caregiver Calendar on the MVCN website. https://www.redcross.org/caregivers

For more information contact: Melissa.Johnson3@redcross.org

Together we can encourage each other and inspire hope by sharing the journey!