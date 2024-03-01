Skip to Content

Home Base - Their Mission is Complete, Ours Has Just Begun - Online

Home Base aims to reduce barriers to care and to serve underserved populations.

When:

Mon. Mar 4, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Home Base, a National Center of Excellence, is dedicated to healing invisible wounds for service members, Veterans, and military-connected families, including families of the fallen.

 Home Base provides cutting edge clinical care and a variety of non-clinical programs both nationally and regionally. Home Base aims to reduce barriers to care and to serve underserved populations. This presentation will provide an overview of programs with a special emphasis on family services.

More information on Home Base:  https://homebase.org/

Event by  By American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

