Home Base - Their Mission is Complete, Ours Has Just Begun - Online

Home Base, a National Center of Excellence, is dedicated to healing invisible wounds for service members, Veterans, and military-connected families, including families of the fallen.

Home Base provides cutting edge clinical care and a variety of non-clinical programs both nationally and regionally. Home Base aims to reduce barriers to care and to serve underserved populations. This presentation will provide an overview of programs with a special emphasis on family services.

More information on Home Base: https://homebase.org/

