Home Base - Their Mission is Complete, Ours Has Just Begun - Online
When:
Mon. Mar 4, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Home Base, a National Center of Excellence, is dedicated to healing invisible wounds for service members, Veterans, and military-connected families, including families of the fallen.
Home Base provides cutting edge clinical care and a variety of non-clinical programs both nationally and regionally. Home Base aims to reduce barriers to care and to serve underserved populations. This presentation will provide an overview of programs with a special emphasis on family services.
More information on Home Base: https://homebase.org/
Event by By American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)