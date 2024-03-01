Skip to Content

Caregivers of Wounded, Ill & Injured Military & Veterans with Red Cross - Online

If you are a caregiver of a wounded, ill, or injured service member or Veteran, join us for a respite hour!

When:

Mon. Mar 18, 2024, 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

This workshop was developed in collaboration with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to address the unique needs of non-professional caregivers of service members and veterans. The activities aim to help participants address three common concerns among military caregivers: isolation, identify challenges and maintaining personal wellness.

See more events

Last updated: