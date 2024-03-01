Caregivers of Wounded, Ill & Injured Military & Veterans with Red Cross - Online
If you are a caregiver of a wounded, ill, or injured service member or Veteran, join us for a respite hour!
When:
Mon. Mar 18, 2024, 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
This workshop was developed in collaboration with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to address the unique needs of non-professional caregivers of service members and veterans. The activities aim to help participants address three common concerns among military caregivers: isolation, identify challenges and maintaining personal wellness.See more events