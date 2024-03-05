Skip to Content

Career Day with HII Mission Technologies - Virginia Beach, VA

Register to connect & launch your career with HII Mission Technologies.

When:

Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

“The Hive” by City of Virginia Beach

140 Independence Blvd

Virginia Beach, VA

Cost:

Free

Calling ALL Military Professionals, Spouses, Dependents!!! Come connect and launch your career with HII Mission Technologies! Learn about both EMPLOYMENT & SKILLBRIDGE OPPORTUNITIES Tues, Mar 12th, from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.

  • Bring multiple resumes. Lunch will be provided. Seats are limited.
  • Applicants must be 18 years old and up & a US Citizen.

Find out more about our division and capabilities here:

HII Mission Technologies Career Site:

