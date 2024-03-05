Career Day with HII Mission Technologies - Virginia Beach, VA
Register to connect & launch your career with HII Mission Technologies.
When:
Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
“The Hive” by City of Virginia Beach
140 Independence Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA
Cost:
Free
Calling ALL Military Professionals, Spouses, Dependents!!! Come connect and launch your career with HII Mission Technologies! Learn about both EMPLOYMENT & SKILLBRIDGE OPPORTUNITIES Tues, Mar 12th, from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.
- Bring multiple resumes. Lunch will be provided. Seats are limited.
- Applicants must be 18 years old and up & a US Citizen.
Find out more about our division and capabilities here:
HII Mission Technologies Career Site:See more events