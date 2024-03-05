Military & Veterans Connect Group: Find Flow & Relief with Qi Gong and Tai Chi - Online

Join us on Wednesday, May 8th at 7:30 pm Eastern / 6:30 pm Central / 5:30 pm Mountain / 4:30 pm Pacific for our next 90-minute event.

Join us for an introduction to Qi Gong and Tai chi movements, with Kirsten Benson. Both Qi Gong and Tai Chi are gentle practices which help to improve:

Balance & Stability: Reduce falls & move with confidence.

Reduce falls & move with confidence. Strength & Flexibility: Build resilience & move with ease.

Build resilience & move with ease. Stress & Pain Relief: Find inner peace & manage discomfort.

Connect with fellow Connect Group members and discover the benefits of Tai Chi! No experience needed! Open to all ages and abilities. Comfortable clothes recommended and a chair without casters. Join us and rediscover the joy of movement!

Kirsten Benson has a BS in sports management and health. She has been an AFAA certified Group Fitness Instructor since 2007 and AFAA Personal Fitness Trainer since 2008. She upgraded her PFT to NASM. She has been a certified Tai Chi for Arthritis instructor since 2017 through the Tai Chi for Health Institute. She is also a Reiki Master and is completing her 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training. Her biggest passion besides fitness is gardening! Kirsten was diagnosed with Sjogrens in 2017 and has found that staying active has helped manage her symptoms.

After our presentation, there will be time to connect with others. Friends, Family, and Care Partners are always welcome to join meetings. We respect privacy and confidentiality and do not record our online meetings.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to participate via video or phone. Being on video is not required, nor having a Zoom account. A confirmation email will be sent upon registration with the Zoom link. If you do not receive the registration confirmation, please check your spam folder. Please plan to log in a few minutes early.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

The information presented is for informational and educational purposes only. This information should not be construed as personal medical advice. Because each person’s health needs are different, a physician should be consulted before acting on any information provided during this meeting.