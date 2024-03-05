2024 SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down - Spartanburg, SC

The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).

Every Veteran is welcome to choose from a large variety of services, resources, items and goods that best meets his or her needs. Family members are welcome.

SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down (charlesajudge.com)