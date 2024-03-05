2024 SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down - Spartanburg, SC
Serving All Veterans
When:
Fri. Mar 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
USC Upstate University Readiness Center
301 North Campus Blvd.
SC National Guard Armory
Spartanburg, SC
Cost:
Free
The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).
Every Veteran is welcome to choose from a large variety of services, resources, items and goods that best meets his or her needs. Family members are welcome.
SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down (charlesajudge.com)See more events